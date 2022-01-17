Public Mint (MINT) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $9.02 million and $108,966.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,517,328 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

