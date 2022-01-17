Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.