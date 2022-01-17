Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of Public Storage worth $359,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $361.79 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

