Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 56.1% in December

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

