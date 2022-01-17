Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Issued By Piper Sandler

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for C3.ai in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:AI opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $176.94.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

