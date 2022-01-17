Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 157,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.