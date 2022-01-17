Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paylocity in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

