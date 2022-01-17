Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Accenture plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 price target on the stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $353.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day moving average of $347.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.