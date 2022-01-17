Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Issued By Truist Securities

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

