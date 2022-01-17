Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Decreased by Analyst

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Covetrus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Covetrus stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

