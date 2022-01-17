Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Reduced by Analyst

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

