Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Boosted by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

KBH stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $11,732,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.