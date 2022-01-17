Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Increased by Truist Securities (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

MGY stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

