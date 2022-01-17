Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Issued By Barrington Research

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $106.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.