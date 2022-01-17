Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for CS Disco Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CS Disco in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CS Disco’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Citigroup cut their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

LAW stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

