Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aisin Co. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aisin in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

