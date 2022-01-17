Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blend Labs Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $285,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

