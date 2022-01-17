Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted by Summit Insights

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Summit Insights boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Summit Insights also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

