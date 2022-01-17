Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securities (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

WBA stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

