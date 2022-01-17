Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

OXM opened at $93.81 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $743,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

