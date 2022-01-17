Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

SGMS opened at $61.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

