QASH (QASH) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $306,895.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

