QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded at DZ Bank

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 833,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,830. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

