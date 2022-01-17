Quant Price Reaches $160.70 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for $160.70 or 0.00379729 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $35.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007887 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00886134 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

