Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $23,450.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,742.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.68 or 0.07586272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00352872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.55 or 0.00897301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00073356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00510392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00262142 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,756,872 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.