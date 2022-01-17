Quark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $92,407.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $92,407.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,653,521 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

