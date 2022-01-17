Qubitica 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00386487 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007927 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00912052 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

