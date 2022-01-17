Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Update

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 490,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $286.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.