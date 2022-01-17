Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.44 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $402.87 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.77 or 0.07570879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,045.26 or 1.00044878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007700 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

