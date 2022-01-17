Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,228 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

MDLZ stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.