Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,122 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

