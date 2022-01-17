Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,074 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

