Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Associated Banc worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

