Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $109,332. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

