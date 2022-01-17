Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH opened at $115.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.