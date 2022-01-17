Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

