Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baidu by 59.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 12.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu stock opened at $154.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

