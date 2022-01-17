Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AeroVironment worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

