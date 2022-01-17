Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

