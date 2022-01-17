Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 12,170 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Radware worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth about $17,744,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Radware stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.