Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,841 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

