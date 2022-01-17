RAI Finance (SOFI) Market Capitalization Tops $53.82 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $53.82 million and $1.56 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

