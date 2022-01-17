Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Cap of $83.89 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $83.89 million and $1.21 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007062 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.63 or 0.07590192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.61 or 0.99800574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,891,612 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

