Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

