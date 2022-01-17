Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,168,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,125,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.08% of Range Resources worth $886,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

