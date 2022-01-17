Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Update

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPID stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

