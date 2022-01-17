Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Cap of $155,895.19

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $155,895.19 and approximately $57,332.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.