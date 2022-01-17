Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Hits $753.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $753.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.89 or 0.07546031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,024.10 or 0.99850731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

