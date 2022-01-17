Ravencoin 1-Day Volume Hits $45.58 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $944.89 million and $45.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

