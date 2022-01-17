Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,382 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after buying an additional 232,809 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 120,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $81.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.